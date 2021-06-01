ACR Health Celebrates Pride Month

June marks the beginning of Pride Month and all month, ACR Health has events to celebrate and educate the community.

This year they’ve planned a community wide celebration beginning in Clinton Square with their Paint the Town Red Event. Assistant Director of Development Moe Harrington says for the past 11 years this event has helped update the public on New York’s efforts to combat the AIDS epidemic.

They will be hosting their 29th Annual AIDS Walk and Pride Celebration in person this year. On June 6th participants can support ACR Health at Beaver Lake Nature Center starting at 10am. Fundraising will continue all month long until June 30th.

ACR Health wants you to wear your pride on your sleeve with their Pride Marketplace on Facebook. Local vendors are coming together with their pride products. A percentage of sales will benefit the Q Center, a safe space for LGBTQ youth.

