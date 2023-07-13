(WSYR-TV) — Preventing pregnancy at a young age can be crucial for many, and ACR Health is offering services to support the cause with their Comprehensive Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention program (CAPP). ACR Health educators Mary Cupelo and Charlye Rosamilia joined Bridge Street this morning to inform viewers about what this program has to offer.

Cupelo and Rosamilia talked about what the CAP program does for local young adults and children. Specifically, they talked about the importance of sexual and reproductive health and education of youth and young adults. The program also offers a new confidential call and text line, which is a safe space where anyone can contact ACR Health educators with any questions that they are afraid to ask in person to be directed to the services that they need.

You can learn more about ACR Health and CAPP program at ACRhealth.org.

You can also email CAPP&ACRhealth.org.