For 30 years, ACR Health has worked tirelessly to advocate and raise awareness about HIV and AIDS, and once again they’ll host an annual event to continue their mission.

Executive Director Lisa Alford says that this year’s run/walk day also holds special meaning for the community.

“Sunday, June 5th is known as HIV Long-Term Survivors Awareness Day to honor long-term survivors of HIV and raise awareness of their needs too,” she says. “We want to celebrate the successes along the way but remind people that it is still here and how we can make sure that we get awareness out about testing, education and so much more.”

ACR Health works to prevent and raise awareness about HIV/AIDS but they also offer many other services as well. They provide adolescent pregnancy education and training, LGBQT+ support, health insurance and assistance and counselling and services related to harm prevention and addiction.

The 30th annual AIDS Walk and Run is happening on Sunday, June 5th at Beaver Lake Nature Center. The race kicks off at 10 a.m. and participants are invited to walk or run in person or virtually this year. The cost to participate is $35. To learn more and to sign up to participate, visit ACRHealth.org.