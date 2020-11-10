Two chefs will come together in the kitchen for a dining experience to honor community partners and pay it forward to ACR Health.

‘The Mission” Chef and owner Steve Morrison along with chef Michael Rock will be preparing a five course meal in a socially distanced space while following New York State safety guidelines. Guests are invited to enjoy great food and celebrate some special people who have helped the community.

ACR Health Rocks The Mission is happening on Tuesday, November 10 from 6 to 9pm. Tickets are $125 per person and only 40 tickets are available. To purchase tickets and learn more visit ACRHealth.org.