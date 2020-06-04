ACR Health’s AIDS Walk/Run Goes Virtual

Live Now
Bridge Street
The COVID-19 pandemic might have put a stop to large public gatherings, but that’s not stopping ACR Health from hosting their annual AIDS Walk/Run.

“We’re trying to keep everybody safe but we got to make this happen because we still have a lot of work to do” says Wil Murtaugh, Executive Director of ACR Health.

Those wishing to participate can pre-register, and once they do, they’ll receive a private Zoom link to take part in a live event happening Sunday, June 7 at 10am.

“We’re recreating as many of the traditional elements of the event that we can” says Development Associate Allison Mitura. “We’ll still have our memory lane. We’re still going to have a start line. We’re still having special guests, musical performances. We’re going to hear from our sponsors. We’re still going to give awards.”

All proceeds support ACR Health’s mission and clients, including resuming in-person HIV testing by appointment and continuing progress in the Ending the Epidemic 2020 campaign.

Murtaugh adds that while more work still needs to be done, when the AIDS Walk/Run first started 28 years ago, New York State had almost 15,000 HIV infections statewide. The latest numbers from 2018 show that has dropped to 2,481 people.

Click here for more information or to pre-register.

