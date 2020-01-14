ACR Health’s ‘Sled For Red’ Celebrates 10 Years

Have fun raising funds at the 10th annual ‘Sled For Red’ Cardboard Sled Derby.

“Mostly it’s just cardboard, duct tape and paint” says Moe Harrington, Assistant Director of Development at ACR Health, which benefits from the race. “Everybody gets a team of 5. Of course, you can have a cheer team that comes, and you can get benchwarmer passes and things like that to come under the heated tent.”

Under that tent will be beer tasting and a cocktail competition. There will also be food samples from several local restaurants, a s’mores pit for some family fun, and a medallion hunt celebrating the event’s 10th anniversary.

Competitor Nick Ford from Limp Lizard says his restaurant is participating for his fourth time. “We’ve come a long way” he says. “We came in like third or fourth last year.”

‘Sled For Red’ is a fundraiser for ACR Health. They are a health and human services agency that fundraises for people struggling with poverty, addiction, HIV/AIDS and LGBTQ youth. Events like ‘Sled For Red’ help them with the unmet funding streams and all proceeds raised are earmarked for their youth programming and emergency services. ACR Health serves people in 9 counties with more than 40 programs and has for 36 years.

‘Sled For Red’ is scheduled for February 8th from 4pm to 7pm at the Four Seasons Ski and Golf Center in Fayetteville. Click here to learn more.

“The first time that we had it we were just out in the cold weather, right, with absolutely nothing” says Harrington. “Little tiny 10×10 tents that were blowing in the wind. We’re really excited about the event this year.”