ACR Health’s ‘Sled For Red’ Event Goes Virtual

Grab your cardboard and some duct tape and get ready to ride because ACR Health’s ‘Sled For Red’ race will continue this year.

The 11th annual event is happening virtually, but Associate Development Director Moe Harrington O’Neill says that there’s still good reason to get your sled ready. Teams can work together from a distance to craft their own sled, and the organization has also created an online ‘snow-person building contest’ and a medallion hunt with a $100 cash prize up for grabs. Food and drinks are also part of the virtual event, with different venues competing for best cocktail.

ACR Health’s Sled For Red Event kicks off on Saturday, February 27th from 4 to 5 p.m. Teams are encouraged to raise $250 and that includes five tubing passes at Four Seasons Ski Center. For a small fee, those wishing to watch, can also do so for a small donation.

To learn more about all of the events planned visit ACRHealth.org/events.