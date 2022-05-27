May is Hepatitis C Awareness Month and experts say that New York state has seen an increase in cases throughout the area. In fact, it’s one of the biggest reasons why ACRHealth is working with the community to raise awareness.

Through educational programs and open conversations, HCV Program manager Pete Emery says he works to help eliminate infections by helping those who may not know or understand the risks.

Hepatitis C is a contagious liver disease and can last a few weeks or a lifetime. Studies show that baby boomers and people born between 1945 and 1965 are five times more likely to be infected. Risky behaviors such as unprotected sex, sharing needles or syringes or getting a tattoo or piercing with an unsterile instrument can expose a person to the disease, Emery adds. And while Hepatitis C isn’t always curable, it is treatable and all it takes is a test.

ACR Health can help answer questions that you have when it comes to Hepitits C. They also offer a myriad of other services too. To learn more visit them online at ACRHealth.org.