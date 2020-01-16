Acropolis Realty Group Is Expanding Its Offices With More Space & More Agents

Closings
With a strong housing market in Syracuse, a strong real estate agent is needed. Acropolis Realty Group is showing its strength in growth. “We’ve brought on a lot of new agents, a lot more property management, and we were in about 2,000 square feet so we’re growing to about a 10,000 square foot office,” said Steve Case, owner of Acropolis Realty Group. Currently, Acropolis is located in Armory Square but will be moving to its new office on Salina Street in February.

Acropolis Realty Group is also expanding its staff, looking to hire more agents, both residential and commercial. “We’re excited to bring on a whole crew of new and diverse agents,” Case said. “I think it’s important for them to be trustworthy, honest, friendly. [The client] really has to trust their agent. So when somebody’s looking to buy a home it’s one of the biggest investments of their life so they really need a good real estate agent and it’s important for them to have their best interest at heart, for sure.”

Acropolis Realty Group deals in residential, commercial, leasing, property management, and development. To learn more visit them online at AcropolisRealtyGroup.com or connect with them on Facebook and Instagram.

