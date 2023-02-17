(WSYR-TV) — Actor Greg Grunberg has worked in both the Star Wars and Star Trek universes, but the role he holds closest is that of “dad.” His son Jake lives with epilepsy, and that has propelled Greg into the role of advocate for people with epilepsy.

Greg Grunberg meets with caregivers and those they care for, learning more about their personal experiences living with rare and severe epilepsies, the struggles they’ve had to overcome, and their journeys to find treatment.

Epilepsy impacts approximately 3.4 million people in the United States and is one of the most common neurological conditions.

Greg is hoping the series will inspire families facing similar rare forms of epilepsy and provide them strength knowing they’re not alone in their journey.

You can find “The Caregiver” series online on YouTube.