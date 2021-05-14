Actor Nathan Fillion Talks “The Rookie”

Actor Nathan Fillion is well-known to television audiences, currently playing Officer John Nolan on ABC’s The Rookie. The show’s season finale airs Sunday, May 16.

“We’re wrapping up an incredible drug cartel war where the stakes were incredibly high, and I don’t think it’s going to end the way people think it’s going to end” says Fillion. “I think we’re going to go from high stakes to much higher stakes.”

Fillion’s character is the oldest rookie on the Los Angeles police force. The series also stars Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin Jr., Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter and Shawn Ashmore.

“I’m so impressed with this cast” says FIllion. “I just find them to be so incredibly talented.”

During his interview with Sistina, Fillion shares why he thinks The Rookie has become such a hit.

“I really enjoy the idea of the accuracy of our show” he says. “We’ve been sold television shows before, cop shows before, but they’re always that heroic trope that we know of bending the rules to get the bad guy, but the reality is a little bit different, and we try to lean towards the reality of policing.”

Prior to The Rookie, Fillion starred in the ABC show Castle, which aired for 8 seasons.

Fillion also spoke about how the cast and crew has adapted during COVID-19.

You know, for all the people you see on a television show, you don’t see about 150 people that are still working there and there’s still a lot more that you will never, ever see, and their work is seasonal. It depends on seasonal stability and this past pandemic has thrown everything into a real confusion and it’s got a lot of things up in the air, but Alexi Hawley, Marco Black, the guys in charge of our show have taken great measures and a great expense to make sure we’re all safe enough to continue to come to work to just make some entertainment. It’s been incredible to see the kind of dedication that the crew has put into keeping it, keeping each other safe and keeping you all entertained. The dedication has been phenomenal. Nathan Fillion, Actor, “The Rookie”

