Actress Susan Lucci Partners with American Heart Association To Encourage Women To Know Their Numbers



Susan Lucci is known by many around the world for her role as Erica Kane on “All My Children” and now she’s taking on a new role to help women fight heart disease.

After the soap opera actress Susan Lucci had a heart attack, she partnered with the American Heart Association’s ‘Go Red For Women’ campaign to spread awareness about women’s cardiac health. Lucci said her heart attack came when she was in a store.

“I was out shopping for a girlfriend’s birthday present and I felt like an elephant was pressing on my chest,” said Lucci.

She then remembered “women’s symptoms for a heart attack can be different than a man’s,” she added.

It was the store manager’s quick thinking that brought her to the hospital where doctors discovered she had a 90% blockage in an adjacent artery. The doctors told Lucci because she listened to her body and the symptoms, they were able to save her from a ‘Widowmaker’ heart attack.

Lucci said she hopes to spread the knowledge of the importance of listening to your body. “Heart disease is the number one killer of women,” said Dr. Jennifer Mieres of Kate Institution for Women’s Health. “But, “80% of heart disease is preventable” Mieres added.

Women can receive free heart screenings at select CVS locations across the United States on Thursday February 6, 13 and 20th. To learn more about how you can educate yourself visit GoRedForWomen.org.