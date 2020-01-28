Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Actress Susan Lucci Partners with American Heart Association To Encourage Women To Know Their Numbers

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:


Susan Lucci is known by many around the world for her role as Erica Kane on “All My Children” and now she’s taking on a new role to help women fight heart disease.

After the soap opera actress Susan Lucci had a heart attack, she partnered with the American Heart Association’s ‘Go Red For Women’ campaign to spread awareness about women’s cardiac health.  Lucci said her heart attack came when she was in a store.  

“I was out shopping for a girlfriend’s birthday present and I  felt like an elephant was pressing on my chest,” said Lucci. 

She then remembered “women’s symptoms for a heart attack can be different than a man’s,” she added. 

It was the store manager’s quick thinking that brought her to the hospital where doctors discovered she had a 90% blockage in an adjacent artery. The doctors told Lucci because she listened to her body and the symptoms, they were able to save her from a ‘Widowmaker’ heart attack. 

Lucci said she hopes to spread the knowledge of the importance of listening to your body.  “Heart disease is the number one killer of women,” said Dr. Jennifer Mieres of Kate Institution for Women’s Health. “But, “80% of heart disease is preventable” Mieres added. 

Women can receive free heart screenings at select CVS locations across the United States on Thursday February 6, 13 and 20th. To learn more about how you can educate yourself visit GoRedForWomen.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected