Adam Weitsman Gives Back To CNY In Major Way

Earlier this year, Boeheim’s Army put together their official roster earning them a spot in The Basketball Tournament and vying for a chance to win $1 million. Local businessman Adam Weitsman joined the team too, pledging to not only do what he could to help the team take home the title, but donate $1 million of his own to local charities if the team won.

When Boeheim’s Army came through, so did Weitsman who says giving back is something he’s always loved to do, especially in a place that he’s always considered home.

Weitsman, owner of Owego-based Upstate Shredding, has already started donating to local charities. Five were awarded $5,000 on Tuesday and Weitsman says that he’s already chosen nearly 100 local charities to donate to.

Local organizations wishing to be considered can reach out to Weitsman directly via Facebook and Instagram with a request. Weitsman says that charities should also state clearly what they would spend the money on. He also adds that the funds should be used for specific projects and not administrative or other overhead expenses.

“I’ve lived here and was born and raised here and this is an area I’ll always live in,” he says. “With COVID and everything, a lot of these charities, especially the smaller ones have had a really hard time, so I thought this would be a good way to motivate the team and reach those smaller charities that are really hurting right now.”