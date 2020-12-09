Add Some Color To The Holiday Season With Colorful Inspirations

If you’re looking for some holiday decorations, gifts or just some inspiration this year, Colorful Inspirations located in Township 5 in Camillus has just what you need.

Diane Smith is the owner of Colorful Inspirations, which sells decor for your homes that can help bring in the holiday spirit this season. Smith personalizes every order and even offers free gift wrapping.

Starting December 10th, Diane will be having a ’12 Days of Christmas’ sale that will be highlighting a different sale each day. She is also striving to help kids this holiday season with her Giving Bear program. When you purchase a Giving Bear through her ‘Buy A Bear, Give A Bear’ program your donation will be matched and will give a child in the CARE program at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Colorful Inspirations is located at 170 Township Boulevard, Suite 10 in Camillus. To learn more about Colorful Inspirations you can visit them online at ColorfulInspirations.com

