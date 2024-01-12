(WSYR-TV) — It’s a new year, and one of our new goals on Bridge Street is to feature an adoptable pet of the week.

We started the year off with the CNY SPCA. Director Troy Waffner brought in Thelma, a doodle-mix. As a result of being on Bridge Street she found her forever home.

Waffner returned with Mitch, a 3-year-old Boxer mix. Mitch is wonderful with kids of all ages and other dogs. He came in as a stray from the Town of Salina.

The CNY SPCA will have a “New Year, New Homes” adoption event at the shelter on January 27, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No application is required and people can meet and visit with any animals they want.

If you’re looking for your new best friend or want to help out the CNY SPCA visit CNYSPCA.org