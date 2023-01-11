(WSYR-TV) — Saying yes to a dress is one of the most important steps a bride can take before tying the knot, but it can also be stressful.

To make things a bit easier, Marie Adornato, the owner and designer of Adornato Couture Bridal, offers brides a custom, personalized bridal gown shopping experience.

The Adornato Couture Bridal Collection is available in bridal salons worldwide and Monday she brought some of her collection to Bridge Street.

Adornato Bridal will have a runway premiere at The Fairgrounds Sunday, January 29th from noon to 4 p.m. To get tickets, visit SyracuseWedding.com.

And for more information on Marie line head to AdornatoCouture.com or SpyBaby.com.