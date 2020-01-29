Advanced Muscle Toning Treatment Available at Rejuvn8 at Paparazzi

It’s known as one of the most advanced muscle toning treatments available and you can now try it for yourself at Rejvun8 at Paparazzi in Central New York.

Ryan McCarthy is the Director of Medical Aesthetics at Rejuvn8 at Paparazzi and says that TruSculpt Flex’s versatility to treat multiple areas at one time make it a great option for many.

“We can treat up to eight areas so that includes stomach, obliques and thighs in a single treatment,” he says.

The process behind the treatment is easy and just 45 minutes per session. Paddles are placed on the targeted areas to stimulate those muscles and pass energy from one paddle to the other. Each session is tailored to the patient with communication happening throughout the process.

TruSculpt Flex is great for people who are interested in toning and enhancing certain areas of the body but McCarthy adds that it in no way means that you can give up your exercise routine anytime soon.

“We tell people that you have to maintain your normal fitness levels. This isn’t going to replace going to the gym,” he adds. “But what we’re seeing is up to thirty percent muscle mass increase in these areas.”

Many of the most common areas of the body to be treated include abs, thighs, obliques and the butt, just to name a few. And while there is a warming sensation to the treatment, clients say it’s not painful.

Clients who opt for TruSculpt Flex begin with four treatments over the course of two weeks and then maintain treatment every two to three months.

To learn more about TruSculpt Flex and all of the other treatments available at Rejuvn8, you can stop by on March 23rd from 6-8pm when they host an open house. Rejuvn8 is located at 4971 Bear Road in Liverpool. You can reach them at (315) 451-9509 or visit them online at Rejuvn8.com.