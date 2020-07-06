Adventures Across America: Local Radio DJ Travels To All 50 States

As we celebrate the 4th of July, there’s at least one woman in Central New York who has visited all 50 states. It’s Amy Robbins, the Co-Host of Ted and Amy In The Morning on 93Q.

“We had the 2020 vision we called it like back in the year 2000 to visit all 50 states” says Robbins, who travels with her husband Mark. They visited their final state – Delaware – in 2019.

“We wanted to finish that by the year 2020 and I’m kind of grateful because we would not have been able to go anywhere in the year 2020” adds Robbins.

Robbins – who says the western states offer plenty of opportunity for social distancing – is also the voice of the New York State Fair and a member of the New York State Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.