Advice For Buyers and Sellers As Real Estate Market Booms

For some Central New Yorkers, the booming real estate market has been a home run, but if you’re on the hunt for a new property, experts say it may be tough.

Hunt Real Estate Associate Broker Chip Hodgkins says that the biggest driving force in real estate right now is lack of supply and little increase in demand. So what does that mean for buyers and sellers? “If we all could get sellers to list their houses, so buyers could buy them, then the market would normalize,” Chip says.

Making that happen isn’t easy but there are important points that both buyers and sellers should consider.

To learn more about how Chip and his team can help you, visit HodgkinsHomes.com.