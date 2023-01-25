(WSYR-TV) — There is a weight problem in America, and it is not just affecting humans.

Would it surprise you to know that more than half of dogs and 60% of cats are classified as clinically overweight, but 90% of pet parents with an overweight pet do not realize it.

Veterinarians from the Nat Geo Show, Critter Fixers: Country Vets, Dr. Vernard Hodges and Dr. Terrence Ferguson joined Bridge Street to discuss the issue.

One of the things Dr. Ferguson says for owners to go is L.O.V.E. test:

L – locate your pets ribs

O – observe the body from the top

V – view your pet from their side

E – evaluate what you are feeding your pet

“With the information gathered form the L.O.V.E. test, along with (advice from) your vet, you can determine if your pet is overweight,” Dr. Ferguson said.

For more information on how to keep your pet’s weight under control, visit HillsPet.com.