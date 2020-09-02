Advice For Parents When Planning For The School Year

Parents and children are anxious about going back to school regardless of their circumstances. So what can we say to our kids to ease their fears and help with their questions? Dr. Tanya Pellettiere says that parents should start with themselves first.

Maintaining a sense of calm, understanding what’s important and keeping communication open are all critical key points to help kids as they navigate their first few days and weeks in the classroom.

Tanya Pellettiere works with families and children in and around Central New York. To learn more about how she can help you, visit Facebook.com/TanyaPellettierePHD.