(WSYR-TV) — It’s never an easy decision to have to move a loved one to a nursing home. Often it’s the key to helping them live a better life.

Melissa Murphy, the Founder and CEO of Aging Advocates CNY along with Sarah Grigorita, the Nursing Home Administrator at Menorah Park of CNY offered advice on making that decision.

You can find out more about Aging Advocates CNY by visiting their website: AgingAdvocatesCNY.com

You can also learn more about Menorah Park at MenorahParkOfCNY.com