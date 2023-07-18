(WSYR-TV) — When talking about people with disabilities, sometimes the conversations can get caught up in what people can’t do, not what they can do. That’s why Advocated Incorporated and ARISE will host FLAME The Band to showcase talented musicians with disabilities.

Amy Dugliss of Advocates Incorporated and Tania Anderson of ARISE joined us live in the studio this morning to talk about the talented group of musicians. Pointing out how band’s love for music has inspired people around the world to change their perceptions and accept those who have disabilities.

The concert is this Friday at ARISE at the Farm in Chittenango from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for $5.