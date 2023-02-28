(WSYR-TV) — It’s estimated that nearly 17% of the US adult population provides unpaid care to an adult over the age of 50. Many of them have to juggle that responsibility with a full time job. That kind of pressure can lead to burnout and a decline in health.

Melissa Murphy and Sheila Ohstrom from Aging Advocates CNY and Senior Home Care & Alzheimer’s Solutions share insight into the world of caregiving.

Caregiving can lead to burnout, decline in health, struggles balancing home, work, family (children AND parents), stress on relationships, mental health challenges such as anxiety and depression along with guilt.

Thankfully, there are many ways for caregivers to receive support via

If you’d like more information, check Aging Advocates CNY out online at AgingAdvocatesCNY.com or call 315-480-4770.