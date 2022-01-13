Age is just a number: “Syracuse 60 Strong” inspiring wellness in 2022

It is a new year, a time when people prioritize their health and wellness goals.

A new campaign, “Syracuse 60 Strong” features a group of twelve Syracuse residents in their 60’s inspiring us to prioritize our health and wellness goals.

The idea is a part of a national-wide initiative created by Syracuse-based FamilyCare Medical Group and agilon health.

A celebrity panel helped pick out the twelve ambassadors to feature as ‘pinups’ for their 60 Strong calendar. Each 60 Strong Ambassador is featured on one month of the 2022 calendar at a different Syracuse landmark, sharing a short story about them, local events and activities for the New Year, as well as health tips and information about Medicare.

The 12 ambassadors include:

Deborah Reinhardt-Youmans

Donna Dunn

George Kilpatrick

Jim King

Joseph Cambareri

Liz Malcolm Scheibel

Mary Jensen

Mary Lou Balcom

Pat Floyd-Echols

Vicki Brackens

Elliott Bruton

Kevin Maier

The Syracuse 60 Strong calendars are on sale for $15, and all the proceeds go to support the CNY Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. For more information and to order you can visit, Syracuse60Strong.com.