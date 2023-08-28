(WSYR-TV) — Monday has traditionally been known as Senior Day here at the Fair. That’s no longer officially the case, but there are still plenty of exhibitors catering to a mature crowd.

Our next guests are here with some ideas on how to live your best life, especially in the golden years. Melissa Murphy and amberly Reinertsen joined us from Aging Advocates CNY to talk about the concept of care managers.

The staff at Aging Advocates features experienced Life Care Managers – or Geriatric Care Managers – offering highly personalized services, acting as an essential link between clients and the services they need.

You can find out more about Aging Advocates CNY at their website AgingAdvocatesCNY.com. You can also find them on Facebook.