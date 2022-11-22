(WSYR-TV) — Veterans who served deserve our help when they get into their later years. Amberly Reinertsen of Aging Advocates and Corliss Dennis of the NYS Division of Veteran Services joined the show to discuss how senior vets can benefit from the VA.

If you have questions, here are contact numbers to find your Local Representative:

NY State Dept of Veteran’s Affairs 1-888-VETSNYS (838-7697)

Disabled American Veterans 1-877 I AM A VET (877-426-2838)

American Legion (212)807-3066

Broome County Veterans Service (607) 778 2147

Cayuga County Veterans Service (315) 253-1281

Chenango County Veterans Service (607)337-1770

Cortland County Veterans Service (607) 753-5014

Jefferson County Veterans Service (315) 785-3086

Lewis County Veterans Service (315)376-5316 or (315) 377-2065

Madison County Veterans Service (315) 366-2395

Oneida County Veterans Service (315) 798-5830

Onondaga County Veterans Service (315) 435-3217 or (315)435-3219

Oswego County Veterans Service (315) 591-9100

Seneca County Veterans Service (315)539-1651

St. Lawrence County Veterans Service (315)386-4754

Tioga County Veterans Service (607)687-8228

Tompkins County Veterans Service (607)274-5920

**Please note these organizations are recognized by the VA. This is not an all inclusive list and is not intended to direct a Veteran to a specific organization.

**You can locate info and more VSO’s at https://benefits.va.gov/vso/index.asp