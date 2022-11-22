(WSYR-TV) — Veterans who served deserve our help when they get into their later years. Amberly Reinertsen of Aging Advocates and Corliss Dennis of the NYS Division of Veteran Services joined the show to discuss how senior vets can benefit from the VA.
If you have questions, here are contact numbers to find your Local Representative:
- NY State Dept of Veteran’s Affairs 1-888-VETSNYS (838-7697)
- Disabled American Veterans 1-877 I AM A VET (877-426-2838)
- American Legion (212)807-3066
- Broome County Veterans Service (607) 778 2147
- Cayuga County Veterans Service (315) 253-1281
- Chenango County Veterans Service (607)337-1770
- Cortland County Veterans Service (607) 753-5014
- Jefferson County Veterans Service (315) 785-3086
- Lewis County Veterans Service (315)376-5316 or (315) 377-2065
- Madison County Veterans Service (315) 366-2395
- Oneida County Veterans Service (315) 798-5830
- Onondaga County Veterans Service (315) 435-3217 or (315)435-3219
- Oswego County Veterans Service (315) 591-9100
- Seneca County Veterans Service (315)539-1651
- St. Lawrence County Veterans Service (315)386-4754
- Tioga County Veterans Service (607)687-8228
- Tompkins County Veterans Service (607)274-5920
**Please note these organizations are recognized by the VA. This is not an all inclusive list and is not intended to direct a Veteran to a specific organization.
**You can locate info and more VSO’s at https://benefits.va.gov/vso/index.asp