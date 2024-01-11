(WSYR-TV) — It’s a story that’s been in the news for decades; when it comes to programs getting cut from schools, music is often the first to go. Al Chez, along with the Brothers of Funk Big Band are hoping to change that by showing the importance of music.

Al Chez is traveling to Auburn to conduct clinics with the high school and junior high jazz bands.

In 1979, Al Chez joined forces with Jon Bon Jovi to create the band the Atlantic City Expressway, which played New Jersey shore clubs for years. Chez went on to play with Tower of Power, Robert Cray Band, Spyro Gyra, Sting, Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Bon Jovi, CeeLo Green, Snoop Dogg, James Brown as well of many others.

Tickets for the concert at Auburn High School on Jan. 27 are $15 for adults, $10 for non-Auburn students and citizens, and just $5 for Auburn students.

Get your tickets at showtix4u.com. Learn more about Al at AlChez.com.