Alex Cooks Up A Homemade Chicken Wing Dip

NewsChannel 9’s Alex Sims is guest co-hosting Bridge Street, and shares a recipe that’s both easy to make and easy to serve.

Ingredients:

2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

¾ cup pepper sauce (such as Frank’s Red Hot®)

1 cup Ranch-style salad dressing

2 cups diced cooked chicken

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

In a medium bowl, stir together the cream cheese and hot pepper sauce until well blended. Mix in the Ranch dressing, chicken and Cheddar cheese. Spread into a 9×13 inch baking dish.

Bake for 30 minutes in the preheated oven. If oil collects on the top, dab it off using a paper towel.

This recipe is courtesy of AllRecipes.com.

Alex recommends having some fun with the finished product. She suggests taking a clear plastic heatproof cup, lining the top with blue cheese or ranch, then placing some dip in the bottom of the cup and adding a celery stack and some tortilla chips on top.