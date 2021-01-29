Alex Cooks Up A Homemade Chicken Wing Dip

NewsChannel 9’s Alex Sims is guest co-hosting Bridge Street, and shares a recipe that’s both easy to make and easy to serve.

Ingredients:

  • 2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
  • ¾ cup pepper sauce (such as Frank’s Red Hot®)
  • 1 cup Ranch-style salad dressing
  • 2 cups diced cooked chicken
  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Instructions:

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  • In a medium bowl, stir together the cream cheese and hot pepper sauce until well blended. Mix in the Ranch dressing, chicken and Cheddar cheese. Spread into a 9×13 inch baking dish.
  • Bake for 30 minutes in the preheated oven. If oil collects on the top, dab it off using a paper towel.

This recipe is courtesy of AllRecipes.com.

Alex recommends having some fun with the finished product. She suggests taking a clear plastic heatproof cup, lining the top with blue cheese or ranch, then placing some dip in the bottom of the cup and adding a celery stack and some tortilla chips on top.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

