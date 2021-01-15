Alex’s Chicken Rollatini

Alex takes a trip down memory lane with a recipe from her childhood and help from her mom, Kim Sims. She makes a tasty Chicken Rollatini aimed to please, see below for recipe.

Ingredients:

  • Boneless Chicken Breast Filets
  • 1 Package of sliced swiss cheese or cheese of your choosing
  • Fresh Broccoli Florets
  • 1 Tomato
  • Greek Salad Dressing
  • Fresh Basil Leaves
  • Garlic
  • Dried Oregano
  • Salt
  • Pepper

Directions:

  • Spray baking dish with olive oil spray
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  • Lightly brush chicken breast with olive oil and arrange them flat on a platter
  • Place one slice of cheese on top of each breast
  • Place vegetables on top of cheese and add chopped fresh basil and dry oregano
  • Roll each breast tightly next to one other and place in baking dish
  • Season with crushed pepper and kosher salt
  • Sprinkle with bread crumbs and fresh minced garlic
  • Pour Greek dressing lightly over each breast
  • Bake for 40 minutes

Here’s the finished product! Alex says you can serve alongside rice or risotto. Enjoy!

