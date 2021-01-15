Alex’s Chicken Rollatini

Alex takes a trip down memory lane with a recipe from her childhood and help from her mom, Kim Sims. She makes a tasty Chicken Rollatini aimed to please, see below for recipe.

Ingredients:

Boneless Chicken Breast Filets

1 Package of sliced swiss cheese or cheese of your choosing

Fresh Broccoli Florets

1 Tomato

Greek Salad Dressing

Fresh Basil Leaves

Garlic

Dried Oregano

Salt

Pepper

Directions:

Spray baking dish with olive oil spray

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Lightly brush chicken breast with olive oil and arrange them flat on a platter

Place one slice of cheese on top of each breast

Place vegetables on top of cheese and add chopped fresh basil and dry oregano

Roll each breast tightly next to one other and place in baking dish

Season with crushed pepper and kosher salt

Sprinkle with bread crumbs and fresh minced garlic

Pour Greek dressing lightly over each breast

Bake for 40 minutes

Here’s the finished product! Alex says you can serve alongside rice or risotto. Enjoy!