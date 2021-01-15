Alex’s Chicken Rollatini

Alex takes a trip down memory lane with a recipe from her childhood and help from her mom, Kim Sims. She makes a tasty Chicken Rollatini aimed to please, see below for recipe.
Ingredients:
- Boneless Chicken Breast Filets
- 1 Package of sliced swiss cheese or cheese of your choosing
- Fresh Broccoli Florets
- 1 Tomato
- Greek Salad Dressing
- Fresh Basil Leaves
- Garlic
- Dried Oregano
- Salt
- Pepper
Directions:
- Spray baking dish with olive oil spray
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Lightly brush chicken breast with olive oil and arrange them flat on a platter
- Place one slice of cheese on top of each breast
- Place vegetables on top of cheese and add chopped fresh basil and dry oregano
- Roll each breast tightly next to one other and place in baking dish
- Season with crushed pepper and kosher salt
- Sprinkle with bread crumbs and fresh minced garlic
- Pour Greek dressing lightly over each breast
- Bake for 40 minutes
Here’s the finished product! Alex says you can serve alongside rice or risotto. Enjoy!
