(WSYR-TV) — Frank Kobliski, General Manager of the Adirondack Railway Preservation Society, Inc. came by to discuss the Adirondack Railroad 2023 season. With a front seat to nature the Adirondack railroad offers scenic train rides in New York year-round!

Tickets are on sale for the Adirondack Valentines Day Dinner Train from Utica to Remsen for $139 per person. The trip is around 3 hours, and the event begins at 6 p.m. You can purchase tickets at Adirondack.rr.com.