(WSYR-TV) — Brady Market will once again host the Neighborhood Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday, September 9. It’s the second year for the event. The goal is to connect neighbors with resources, services and education. A number of organizations will have tables at the event.

The fair will also provide hands-on workshops and sessions to increase health and well being.

Brady Market, the Syracuse Housing Authority and CARE: Center for Aging Resources and Enrichment at Le Moyne College are collaborating to host the fair.

It is free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brady Market is located at 307 Gifford Street in Syracuse. You can find more information on Brady Market’s Facebook page.