All-Female Skydiving Team Jumps Into NY State Fair For Women’s Day

The Highlight Pro Skydiving Team, an elite all-female skydiving crew on a mission to amplify women’s initiatives, are jumping into the New York State Fairgrounds in celebration of Women’s Day.

The aerial performance will feature nine Highlight skydivers jumping one after another from an aircraft 5,000 feet above the fairgrounds. Traveling at speeds upwards of 100 mph, the women will soar through the Syracuse sky landing onto the fairgrounds in front of thousands of spectators.

For Co-founder Melanie Curtis, the opportunity to jump in support of women is so important. “As we work toward equality and inclusion in all lanes, we want to lead by example, showing women and girls what is possible when you open your mind and allow yourself to both dream big and take bold, brave action,” she says.

The Highlight Pro Skydiving Team, is made up of 12 women with an average of 20 years in the sport each and a combined 200,000 jumps among them. Three of the nine skydivers jumping into the Fair are native New Yorkers, Melanie Curtis, Amy Chmelecki and Kaz Sheekey.

