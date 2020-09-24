‘All Poets And Heroes” Premiers New Music With An Important Message

“All Poets and Heroes” has a brand new album releasing in October and one of their songs is a topic that means a lot to them.

During National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, the band is premiering their new acoustic video “Life On The Line.” The song is part of their debut album “Occhiolism” out October 13th.

Learn more about the band and their music by visiting their social media pages, @AllPoetsAndHeroes.

If you or someone you know is going through a tough time and need to talk, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is open 24 hours a day. Call them at 1-800-273-8255.

