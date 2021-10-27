“All Together Now!: The Rev Theatre Company Celebrates Global Theater Event

More than 5,000 artists around the world will work together to raise money for their arts organization as a way to help them recover from the pandemic and that includes local companies too.

In Central New New York, The Rev Theatre Company will participate and Producing Artistic Director Brett Smock says it’s a unique opportunity to hear some of Broadway’s most beloved songs.

“Seeing some of these songs and creating a feel good atmosphere will not only remind people how necessary the arts are but help raise money for The Rev Theatre Company,” he adds.

MTI’s All Together Now! features 15 slots for musical performances with multiple song options per slot, so theatres have flexibility with how they present their show. The option to choose from two or three fantastic songs for each slot allows producers to tailor the show to best fit their artistic/creative vision, the talents of their cast, and the composition of their audience. It’s also helpful for different theatres and programs to be able to provide a great theatrical experience and raise necessary funds, Brett adds.

“The truth is, the financial losses because of the pandemic were immense, so we continue to see 2021 and 2022 as our recovery,” he adds. “The arts matter and the arts matter here in Auburn and we are taking every opportunity we have to engage in fundraising.”

All Together Now! at The Rev Theatre Company will feature 15 songs from the Musical Theatre International Catalogue including Mary Poppins, Rent, Frozen, Waitress and more. The concert is happening Saturday, November 13th for two performances only. Tickets are $25 and $30, and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, visit TheRevTheatre.com.