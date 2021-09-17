“Almost Heaven” Playing Now At The Rev Theatre Company

John Denver’s songbook comes to life in the Rev Theatre Company’s latest production “Almost Heaven” now playing live on stage. The musical tribute celebrates Denver’s love of Mother Earth and features many of his greatest hits too.

Actor Alex Nee plays the role of John Denver in the company’s latest production and says that he considers the role an honor and has enjoyed the process given the talent of his fellow actors on stage. The entire cast plays an instrument in the production.

Actress Lili Thomas plays many different roles in the retelling of Denver’s story and she says performing his music was a big undertaking given how well loved the artist is. “Developing new perspectives and new versions of well known and loved songs is a big task,” she says. “But we all have a great musical chemistry and when we can all work together well as artists and musicians, everything falls into place really well with that.”

​John Denver emerged onto the ’60s folk scene, climbed to ’70s superstardom and enjoyed a blazing career throughout the ’80s and ‘90s. This nostalgic musical tribute features Denver’s greatest hits such as “Country Roads,” “Rocky Mountain High,” “Annie’s Song,” “Leavin’ On A Jet Plane” and many more. Denver was a humanitarian, activist and even poet laureate.

“Almost Heaven” is playing at the Rev Theatre Company through September 29th in Auburn. For tickets and information visit TheRevTheatre.com.