Alternative/pop performer, Bishop Briggs will be making an appearance at the Great New York State Fair on Monday, August 23rd at 7 pm at the Chevy Court stage. The Los Angeles-based singer has hit the charts with songs including, “River” and “Wild Horses”. Bishop mentions she is excited to get back to performing and have a personal connection with her fans she’s missed the past 18 months.

Concerts are free with $3 Fair admission, for tickets you can visit NYSFair.NY.gov.