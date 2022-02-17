Television personality, Alton Brown, known for Good Eats and Iron Chef America on Food Network, is coming to Syracuse at the Crouse Hinds Theater.

You can him on tour during his culinary variety show Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats. From a new cookbook to a reboot of his original show, Good Eats, Brown has been up to a lot since his time in Syracuse back in 2016.

He’ll be at the OnCenter Crouse Hinds Theater on Wednesday, February 23rd at 7:30. For tickets, you can visit Oncenter.org, and learn more about the tour check out AltonBrownLive.com.