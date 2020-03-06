Amanda Gilmore Named Remarkable Woman of Central New York

Just in time for International Women’s day, the first ever Remarkable Women of Central New York special will air on NewsChannel 9, recognizing four Central New Yorkers who are making an extraordinary difference in the community. Amanda Gilmore is the inaugural winner.

Gilmore is a breast cancer survivor and awareness advocate. Her love for bunnies inspires her to rescue them, and she also supports veterans through a running group, and raises money for heart health. Gilmore’s significant work in the community has landed her a trip to New York city to be part of the Mel Robbins show.

Always keeping herself busy, Gilmore says her husband has been a big support. Throughout her busy schedule, Gilmore said the work she does is fun and keeps her happy, like running with veterans. “We are trying to foster a sense of community and connect them to people. It’s such a huge change for them to come from a life or death situation.”

Gilmore started volunteering in high school with friends at church, fundraisers and more. “It was such a loving community and it made me feel really good,” she said. Now, she lives by the quote, “be the change that you want to see,” and since then her love for volunteering has grown to be a part of her.

To learn more about Gilmore and the four finalists who are making a difference in the community, tune in to Remarkable Women of Central New York airing March 6th at 7 p.m. on NewsChannel 9.