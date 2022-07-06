(WSYR-TV) — Calling all shoppers and keyboard warriors; Amazon Prime Day is coming up on July 12 and 13.

To get ready for the big day, Amazon’s Lisa Leung joined Erik to give us some pointers for the annual Amazon deals event.

As always, you can find savings and big deals across every Amazon category. Prime members can expect prices to be at record lows for top brands such as Sony, Bose, and GE.

There is something in Prime Day for everyone.

In addition to Prime Day, Prime members can expect some upcoming perks starting today. First, Prime members can get Grubhub Plus memberships at no additional cost. This is an incredible value for ordering from your favorite restaurants all year round. Second, Prime members can view a new sixty-second sneak peak of the much-anticipated Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series. This clip is available for Prime members for 48 hours starting today. Finally, there are Prime-exclusive deals happening now on home entertainment devices and NFL fan shop items.

There’s lots to look forward to as an Amazon Prime member. If you’re not a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial now.

Stay tuned for Prime Day, which begins Tuesday, July 12. For more information, visit amazon.com.