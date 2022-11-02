(WSYR-TV) — The New York City Marathon is this weekend and dairy farmers are looking to inspire the next generation of female athletes. The American Dairy Association North East is sponsoring women runners in their quest to the 26.2 finish line.

The dairy industry is on a mission to spotlight the amazing female runners in this year’s marathon in New York City with their “26.2” campaign, offering to sponsor every female marathoner who signs up for #TeamMilk.

Team Milk runners will receive race gear, running advice from experts across nutrition, sports psychology and stretching, on-site tips and tricks at the Expo, and essential post-race recovery at the Team Milk refueling station.

Additionally, Milk is helping support the next generation of runners by pledging to match the registration fee of any female who signs up for #TeamMilk in a donation to Girls on the Run, a foundation that empowers and inspires young girls through running up to $600,000.

Learn more by visiting GonnaNeedMilk.com/26-2.