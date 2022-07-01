(WSYR-TV) — American Flat Track Motorcycle Racing is roaring back into Weedsport Speedway this weekend.

American Flat Track has been racing in Weedsport since 2018. Director of sales and partnership Cameron Gray says the speedway here is one of the nicest dirt tracks the crew visits on their whole tour. Plus, Weedsport has Syracuse Salt Potatoes, which is always a plus.

Gray also says guests can expect some good close racing this weekend. Shayna Texter, the first and only female to ever win an AMA Pro Flat Track main event, will be racing alongside the male racers this weekend as well. There will be food, entertainment, and live music.

American Flat Track tours all over the country, frequenting the east coast but racing on tracks from Florida to California.

Tickets are on sale for $25 and kids 12 and under are free with a paying adult. This is a family-friendly event. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 7, and the event runs until about 10 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit americanflattrack.com.