American Heart Association ‘Goes Red’ For Women Online This Year

Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Heart Disease continues to be the number one killer of women in the United States. Statistics show that one in three women will die from the disease and that’s why the American Heart Association has continued their annual ‘Go Red For Women Campaign’ digitally in 2020.

The digital Go Red for Women Celebration will bring women together to celebrate and empower each other and this year’s keynote speaker will be Jeanette Epps, a Syracuse native and NASA astronaut who will be the first African American woman to join the crew of the International Space Station.

The American Red Cross will hold their ‘Go Red For Women’ Celebration on Thursday, October 22 at 12:30pm virtually via zoom. To learn more or to register, visit SyracuseGoRed.Heart.org.