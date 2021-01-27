American Heart Association Makes Changes For 2021

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

The American Heart Association have once again needed to make changes to their annual Heart Walk fundraiser amid COVID-19.   

Now transitioned into a Heart Challenge it has expanded to encourage people to walk, move and fundraise wherever they are in the world.  While it’s not just about a walk the new Heart Challenge is about supporting our community’s health all year round.  NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith will be the Kickoff emcee. 

The Heart Challenge Kickoff event starts tomorrow January 28 on The American Heart Association – New York Facebook page, and participants can choose which time works best for them from, 8am, 12pm and 4:30pm.   

You can learn more right now or anytime at SyracuseHeartWalk.org 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected