American Heart Association Makes Changes For 2021

The American Heart Association have once again needed to make changes to their annual Heart Walk fundraiser amid COVID-19.

Now transitioned into a Heart Challenge it has expanded to encourage people to walk, move and fundraise wherever they are in the world. While it’s not just about a walk the new Heart Challenge is about supporting our community’s health all year round. NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith will be the Kickoff emcee.

The Heart Challenge Kickoff event starts tomorrow January 28 on The American Heart Association – New York Facebook page, and participants can choose which time works best for them from, 8am, 12pm and 4:30pm.

You can learn more right now or anytime at SyracuseHeartWalk.org