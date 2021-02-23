American Heart Association’s 2021 ‘Cycling Challenge’

Get active, have some fun and help the American Heart Association raise awareness about America’s number one killer.

“It’s about the movement, getting up and moving” says the association’s board member, Sam Stamps.

Stamps is participating in the annual Cycling Challenge and will ride his indoor bike for at least six hours on Friday, February 25th.

“I’m going to be riding six hours in my basement” says Stamps. “For the last two years, I did it in the lobby of C&S Companies but the COVID pandemic has not allowed me to do that this year, but I wanted to still raise money.”

Stamps encourages everyone to sign up to participate in the Cycling Challenge. He says you don’t have to ride on a particular day, and if you don’t have a bike, he says it’s okay to get moving however you can.

“My father died of a heart attack. My grandfather died of a heart attack. I’ve had best friends die of heart attacks. I myself have a congenital heart defect and so it’s important for everyone to know that you only have one heart and if you don’t take care of it, it’s going to go away and you’ll be left with nothing, including your life.”

Stamps says that a good combination of diet and exercise can be key to preventing and managing heart disease, and that “movement is super important.”

Click here to register, donate or fundraise, or simply learn more about the Cycling Challenge and this year’s Heart Challenge.

