‘American Housewife’ Actor Diedrich Bader

Actor Diedrich Bader stars on the hit ABC comedy, American Housewife.

He plays Greg Otto, a married father of three, and credits the actress who plays his wife, Katy Mixon, for making the show extremely relatable to parents.

“These are people that really love each other and love their children and they’re not trying to get out of being parents and that’s rare in the television world” says Bader.

If Bader looks familiar – you probably remember him from the long-running The Drew Carey Show.

American Housewife airs Wednesdays at 8:30pm on NewsChannel 9.