Noah Thompson took home the title of American Idol winner on a star studded finale Sunday night.

The finale, which felt like a free concert features many of the top 10 finalists and some big names in music too. Earth, Wind and Fire, Melissa Ethridge, Fo Rida and Michael Bublé were just a handful of the artists on stage.

The night came down to Leah Marlene, Huntergirl and Noah Thompson with Thompson taking home the honor for the special 20th anniversary season. And at 19 years old, he was the youngest contestant in the final triad.

Now that the winner is crowned, American Idol will gear up for its 21st season, but for now all contestants and maybe the judges too, are basking in the glory of this season’s win.