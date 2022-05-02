American Idol went Disney on Monday night with the top 10 competing and performing some of Disney’s most loved songs. From Moana to Hercules and Rapunzel too, many contestants opted for their own take on some of the classic hits. Katy Perry even got in on the fun, sporting her own Ariel costume and causing quite the stir when she nearly toppled over.

Many singers stood out but only seven would be selected to continue on. In the end, Mike Parker, Lady K and Emyrson Flora were all sent home.

An all new episode airs Monday night when a slew of surprises are planned in celebration of the 20th anniversary season. American Idol greats Scotty McCreery, Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Grace Kinstler, and past judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson will reunite on the Idol stage for one night only. The event kicks off at 8 p.m. on NewsChannel 9.