On Sunday night, the top 20 contestants competed for their shot at the coveted title of “American Idol.” The top 24 contestants who performed last week were once again whittled down to 20 with many magical performances to choose from. And once again, tow of ‘Idol’s’ ‘platinum ticket’ artists didn’t disappoint.

Both Jay and Huntergirl came out strong taking the stage by storm. Huntergirl wowed the judges with her own original song. Other moments of note included a teary moment from Katy Perry thanks to competitor Christian Guardino’s rendition of John Lennon’s “Imagine” and Nicolina’s powerhouse performance that took the house down.

Only 14 contestants will advance to the next round of competition. Who will make the cut? Tune in Monday night at 8 p.m. on NewsChannel 9 to find out.