‘American Idol’ Winner Carrie Underwood returned to the show that she says changed her life nearly 17 years ago to help this year’s top 5 contestants vie for the three remaining spots in the competition.

The top 5 contestants performed two songs this week, including one covered or by Underwood. The singers travelled to Las Vegas where the season 4 winner mentored their performances at Resorts World. The other song was a choice of their own based on an “encore worthy” performance.

Ultimately Noah Thompson, Huntergirl and Leah Marlene came out as the top three finalists to compete in the season finale of the competition. Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will join them as performers for season finale as well as other special gusts too.

The season finale of American Idol airs Sunday, May 22 at 8 p.m. on NewsChannel 9.